Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

