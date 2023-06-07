Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $4.66. Country Garden shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 497 shares.

Country Garden Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

