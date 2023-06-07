Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

