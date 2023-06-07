Creative Planning Acquires 16,171 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PG&E were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 439,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PG&E by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 497,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 92,819 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 226,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.