Creative Planning Acquires 4,254 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

