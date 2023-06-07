Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 318,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 388,153 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,113,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

