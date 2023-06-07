Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Creative Planning boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

