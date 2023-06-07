Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

