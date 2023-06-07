Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 682,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,164,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,347,000 after acquiring an additional 261,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,272,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 528,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

