Creative Planning Buys 507 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,821,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,774,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $209.88 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average of $215.39.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.