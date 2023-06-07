Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

