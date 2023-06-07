Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.00. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

