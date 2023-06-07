Creative Planning Decreases Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

