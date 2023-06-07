Creative Planning Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Creative Planning grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,911 shares of company stock worth $842,490 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.