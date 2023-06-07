Creative Planning Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

