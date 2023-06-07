Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sunoco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Sunoco by 15.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.33. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

