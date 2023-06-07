Creative Planning Has $844,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

