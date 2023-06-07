Creative Planning Has $846,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,691,003.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,363 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

