Creative Planning Has $851,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in OneMain were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of OneMain by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,887,000 after buying an additional 2,760,751 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 86.2% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after buying an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth about $22,692,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 400.0% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

