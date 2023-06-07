Creative Planning Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rambus were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

