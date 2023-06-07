Creative Planning Has $900,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

