Creative Planning Has $902,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDEX were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $205.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

