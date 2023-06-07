Creative Planning Has $914,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $224.26 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

About Casey's General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

