Creative Planning Has $959,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nordson were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.20.

NDSN opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

