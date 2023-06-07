Creative Planning Has $971,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

