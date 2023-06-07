Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Impinj were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $1,372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 82.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 110,262 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $77,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,642,117.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,185.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $77,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,642,117.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,147 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

