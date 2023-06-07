Creative Planning Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Creative Planning lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 535,107 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.