Creative Planning Increases Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Shares of JMEE opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

