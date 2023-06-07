Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

