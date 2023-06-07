Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

