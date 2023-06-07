Creative Planning Purchases 1,441 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

