Creative Planning Purchases 1,662 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

