Creative Planning Purchases 205 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Creative Planning grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $286.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

