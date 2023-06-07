Creative Planning Purchases 879 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

