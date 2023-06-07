Creative Planning Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,741,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,276,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $397.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.