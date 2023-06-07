Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $292.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

