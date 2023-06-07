Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 858,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 302,579 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 327,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,920.4% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

