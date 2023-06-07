Creative Planning Sells 10,674 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Creative Planning reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after buying an additional 510,856 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 353,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.