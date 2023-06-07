Creative Planning Sells 4,438 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after buying an additional 299,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in BioNTech by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,534,000 after buying an additional 177,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.