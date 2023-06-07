Creative Planning Sells 5,110 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

