Creative Planning Sells 6,084 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,726 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,522 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.1 %

STM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.