Creative Planning Sells 8,193 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

