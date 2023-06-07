Creative Planning Sells 854 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

SkyWest Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.