Creative Planning Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RH were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

RH Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of RH opened at $265.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

