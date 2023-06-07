Credit Suisse Group Increases Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 473

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 405 ($5.03) to GBX 473 ($5.88) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 670 ($8.33) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $596.33.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

ATDRY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

