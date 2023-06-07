Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $5,619,568.50 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.