Critical Comparison: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24% Global Blue Group -19.15% N/A -4.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NerdWallet and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.29%. Given NerdWallet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

This table compares NerdWallet and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.53 -$10.20 million $0.01 1,076.00 Global Blue Group $146.41 million 6.16 -$110.71 million ($0.26) -19.19

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Global Blue Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.