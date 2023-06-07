Critical Comparison: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 5 12 0 2.71 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $125.10, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Neurocrine Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neurocrine Biosciences is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 4.00% 4.03% 2.88% Krystal Biotech N/A -25.63% -23.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Krystal Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.60 billion 5.82 $154.50 million $0.60 159.02 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.28) -23.77

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Krystal Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. Krystal was founded by Krish Krishnan & Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.