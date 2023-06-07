Critical Contrast: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) versus Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AERWINS Technologies
|N/A
|-54.68%
|-1.82%
|Lilium
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for AERWINS Technologies and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AERWINS Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Lilium
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Lilium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AERWINS Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|$2.73 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Lilium
|$60,000.00
|7,537.87
|-$266.63 million
|N/A
|N/A
AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Lilium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Lilium beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AERWINS Technologies
Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
