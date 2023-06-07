Critical Contrast: Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) and Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Altigen Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -20.86% -8.54% -3.83% Altigen Communications -8.19% 3.66% 2.94%

Volatility and Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pineapple Energy and Altigen Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 314.81%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Altigen Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Altigen Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.49 -$10.35 million ($1.29) -1.05 Altigen Communications $11.89 million 1.44 -$700,000.00 ($0.05) -13.80

Altigen Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pineapple Energy. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pineapple Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altigen Communications beats Pineapple Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Altigen Communications

(Get Rating)

Altigen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

